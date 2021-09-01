Arak railway; part of a UNESCO World Heritage site

ARAK, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Arak railway station, as part of Iran's national railway, was inaugurated on August 25, 1938, and after near 83 years of its inauguration, it was registered at the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Iran's national railway with a length of approximately 1,400 kilometers was registered as the 25th tangible cultural heritage and the first industrial heritage of Iran on the List.

The decision was made during the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 44th session held online.