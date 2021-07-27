  1. Culture
"Hawraman" rural landscape inscribed in World Heritage List

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – "Uraman Takht" or "Hawraman Takht" village in the western Iranian Kurdistan Province has been inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Located in the west of Iran in Kordestan Province's Sarvabad County, "Uraman Takht" or "Hawraman Takht" rural landscape was inscribed in UNESCO World Heritage List on Tuesday.

Hawraman inscription comes a few days after Trans-Iranian Railway was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Sunday during the extended 44th session of the World Heritage Committee underway in China, which is underway from 16 July until 31 July in the city of Fuzhou.

Hawraman is the 26th Iranian historical and cultural site inscribed on the UN body's prestigious list.

Both Hawraman and Iranian South-North Railway had been shortlisted for the UNESCO World Heritage List as Iran's nominees in late June this year.

