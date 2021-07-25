Phone numbers of Clubhouse users for sale on Dark Web

The clubhouse has allegedly suffered a data breach, India Times reported.

According to Marc Reuf on Twitter, "Full phone number database of #Clubhouse is up for sale on the Darknet."

In his tweet linked above, Marc Reuf posted a screenshot of the Darknet forum where he saw the alleged Clubhouse data breach being sold. The post is made by a user with a Guy Fawkes mask profile pic, with further details about the data hack.

The mysterious seller of the alleged Clubhouse database claims "Clubhouse is connected to all their users' phonebooks". Each time you add a phone number in your contacts list, "the phone number is automatically added into the secret database of Clubhouse" the post further claims.

"A database of 3.8 billion phone numbers of #Clubhouse users is up for sale on the #Darknet," leading cybersecurity expert Jiten Jain wrote on Twitter, Tribune India reported.

"It also contains numbers of people in user's phonebooks that were synced. So chances are high that you are listed even if you haven't had a Clubhouse login," Jain added.

However, the audio chat app was yet to confirm the alleged data leak.

HJ/PR