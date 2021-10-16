  1. Politics
Oct 16, 2021

Algeria expresses regret over Israeli regime membership in AU

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Algerian Foreign Minister expressed regret that despite oppositions, the Zionist Regime's membership in the African Union will be discussed at the ministerial meeting of the union in Addis Ababa.

The issue of accepting the Zionist regime as an observer member of the African Union will be discussed at the ministerial meeting of the union in Addis Ababa, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramatan Lamara said.

However, many countries, especially Algeria, opposed this unfortunate and dangerous decision, he also added.

According to him, these countries supported Africa's highest interest based on the unity of its nations.

Unfortunately, the proposal of Nigeria and Algeria to reject Zionists' membership was opposed by some countries, including Morocco and its allies and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he said.

