UN urges punishing perpetrators of killing Palestinian kid

Wennesland wrote on his Twitter account on Monday that “I condemn and am deeply saddened by the death of a 2-year-old Palestinian boy, who was critically injured by Israeli security forces’ gunfire in Al-Nabi Saleh two days ago.”

The Israeli regime forces said they were responding to a shooting from the area by Palestinian gunmen. Civilians, particularly children, continue to bear the brunt of this conflict, he added.

Calling "for those responsible to be held to account", he said, “My deepest condolences to his family."

Earlier on Thursday, two-and-a-half-year-old Mohammad Haytham Tamimi was shot in the head near Ramallah as he and his father, Haytam Tamimi, were sitting in their parked car outside their home.

They were transferred to a hospital with critical injuries.

Mohammad remained on life support until he was pronounced dead on Monday morning.

AMK/PR