Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 25

Arman-e Melli:
Javad Foroughi make surprise at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Asia:
Iran’s first gold at Tokyo 2020
Ebtekar:
Consequences of Al-Kadhimi's trip to United States
Rouhani: Khuzestan problems must be solved according to Leader's remarks
Etemad:
Coronavirus claimed 259 lives in Iran in past 24 hours
Time eroding by US delayed Vienna talks
Iran:
IRGC chief: 'We will never leave people of Khuzestan alone'
Foroughi makes history at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Javan:
Iran volleyball win Poland in five-set thriller
Khorasan:
Iranian naval fleet in St. Petersburg
Jam-e Jam:
US seeks to block sale of Iranian oil to China
Is collapse of JCPOA approaching?
Kayhan:
4 IRGC forces martyred in clashes with armed gangs in SE Iran
Iranian naval fleet arrives in St. Petersburg
France24: Opening of Goureh-Jask Crude Oil Pipeline strategic move by Iran to sell oil
