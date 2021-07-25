Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 25

Arman-e Melli:

Javad Foroughi make surprise at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Asia:

Iran’s first gold at Tokyo 2020

Ebtekar:

Consequences of Al-Kadhimi's trip to United States

Rouhani: Khuzestan problems must be solved according to Leader's remarks

Etemad:

Coronavirus claimed 259 lives in Iran in past 24 hours

Time eroding by US delayed Vienna talks

Iran:

IRGC chief: 'We will never leave people of Khuzestan alone'

Foroughi makes history at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Javan:

Iran volleyball win Poland in five-set thriller

Khorasan:

Iranian naval fleet in St. Petersburg

Jam-e Jam:

US seeks to block sale of Iranian oil to China

Is collapse of JCPOA approaching?

Kayhan:

4 IRGC forces martyred in clashes with armed gangs in SE Iran

Iranian naval fleet arrives in St. Petersburg

France24: Opening of Goureh-Jask Crude Oil Pipeline strategic move by Iran to sell oil

