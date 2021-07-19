Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 19

Ebtekar:

US State Dep. reacts to Araghchi’s tweet

Etemad:

520 COVID-19 patients in Tehran awaiting vacant hospital beds; A return to war conditions

Verbal dispute between Iran, US diplomats

Ettela’at:

Afghan government forces liberate 17 regions from Taliban’s control

Warning over 25% increase in COVID infections and 18.5% hike in deaths

Jomhuri Eslami:

Countdown for exporting Iran’s oil from Oman Sea

'Hashd al-Shia' rises in Afghanistan to confront Taliban terrorist group

Iran ready to implement agreement on prisoner exchange today

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

A study on economic achievements of communists in 60 years: Deadlock in Cuban economy

OPEC+ agrees on oil output increase

Kayhan:

Israeli TV: Our officials toppled but Bashar Assad still in power

Iran sets new record in daily vaccine jabs

Fire rages in western US

US throws JCPOA’s ball in Iran’s court while not taking any practical step

MAH