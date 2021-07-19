Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 19

Ebtekar:
US State Dep. reacts to Araghchi’s tweet
Etemad:
520 COVID-19 patients in Tehran awaiting vacant hospital beds; A return to war conditions
Verbal dispute between Iran, US diplomats
Ettela’at:
Afghan government forces liberate 17 regions from Taliban’s control
Warning over 25% increase in COVID infections and 18.5% hike in deaths
Jomhuri Eslami:
Countdown for exporting Iran’s oil from Oman Sea
'Hashd al-Shia' rises in Afghanistan to confront Taliban terrorist group
Iran ready to implement agreement on prisoner exchange today
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
A study on economic achievements of communists in 60 years: Deadlock in Cuban economy
OPEC+ agrees on oil output increase
Kayhan:
Israeli TV: Our officials toppled but Bashar Assad still in power
Iran sets new record in daily vaccine jabs
Fire rages in western US
US throws JCPOA’s ball in Iran’s court while not taking any practical step
MAH
