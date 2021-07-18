Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 18

Arman-e Melli:

Rouhani: 10mn doses of vaccine to be injected in next two weeks

Farhadi wins Grand Prix award at Cannes Film Festival

Ebtekar:

Trump was one step away from war with Iran

Raeisi stresses speeding up general vaccination of people

US Secretary of State signed lifting of sanctions on Iran

Etemad:

Afghan refugees flock to Turkey's eastern borders

Farhadi shines in world again

Etela'at:

Intra-Afghan peace talks resume in Doha

5 killed in floods in Iran's Kerman, East Azarbaijan provinces

Jam-e Jam:

Untold stories from Trump's lonely days

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Iran’s steel export hits 128% growth in Q1

Zionist regime destroyed 474 Palestinian homes this year

Kayhan:

Raeisi: Main criterion in fight against coronavirus is domestic production of vaccines

American generals made it clear to Trump that there was no possibility of war with Iran

ZZ/