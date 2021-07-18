Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 18

Arman-e Melli:
Rouhani: 10mn doses of vaccine to be injected in next two weeks
Farhadi wins Grand Prix award at Cannes Film Festival
Ebtekar:
Trump was one step away from war with Iran
Raeisi stresses speeding up general vaccination of people
US Secretary of State signed lifting of sanctions on Iran
Etemad:
Afghan refugees flock to Turkey's eastern borders
Farhadi shines in world again
Etela'at:
Intra-Afghan peace talks resume in Doha
5 killed in floods in Iran's Kerman, East Azarbaijan provinces
Jam-e Jam:
Untold stories from Trump's lonely days
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Iran’s steel export hits 128% growth in Q1
Zionist regime destroyed 474 Palestinian homes this year
Kayhan:
Raeisi: Main criterion in fight against coronavirus is domestic production of vaccines
American generals made it clear to Trump that there was no possibility of war with Iran
