Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 20

Asia:

America mulling new sanctions against Iran

Aftab:

All the Islamic lands are fields of Resistance’s rise against US, its cohorts

Ebtekar:

Taliban approaching Chinese border

Etemad:

Leader highlights resistance against US’ mischief

Expert says Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt seeking talks with Iran

Ettela’at:

Iraqi PM says mechanism designed to settle debts to Iran

Solution to compensate backwardness of Islamic countries is resistance: Leader

Cabinet spox: Tehran, Alborz shut down for 6 days

Iran:

Whole Islamic region is field of resistance against America’s mischief: Leader

America tying humanitarian issues to a political aim: FM spokesman

Jomhuri Eslami:

Leader calls for keeping Hajj’s message alive

Kayhan:

PMU: Nowhere in Iraq to be safe for occupiers

Resistance against US’s wickedness is path to compensate Muslim nation’s backwardness: Leader

Velayati: Afghan elites will foil enemies’ plots

Snowden reveals Israel’s role in Khashoggi assassination

