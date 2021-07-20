Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 20

Asia:
America mulling new sanctions against Iran
Aftab:
All the Islamic lands are fields of Resistance’s rise against US, its cohorts
Ebtekar:
Taliban approaching Chinese border
Etemad:
Leader highlights resistance against US’ mischief
Expert says Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt seeking talks with Iran
Ettela’at:
Iraqi PM says mechanism designed to settle debts to Iran
Solution to compensate backwardness of Islamic countries is resistance: Leader
Cabinet spox: Tehran, Alborz shut down for 6 days
Iran:
Whole Islamic region is field of resistance against America’s mischief: Leader
America tying humanitarian issues to a political aim: FM spokesman
Jomhuri Eslami:
Leader calls for keeping Hajj’s message alive
Kayhan:
PMU: Nowhere in Iraq to be safe for occupiers
Resistance against US’s wickedness is path to compensate Muslim nation’s backwardness: Leader
Velayati: Afghan elites will foil enemies’ plots
Snowden reveals Israel’s role in Khashoggi assassination
