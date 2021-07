"Due to the recent developments in Afghanistan, especially in the northern parts of the country, the consulates of some countries limited the activities", the Consul General of Iran in Mazar-e-Sharif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

Seyyed Hassan Yahyayi, also noted that however, the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mazar-e-Sharif continues to operate in accordance with the instructions.

