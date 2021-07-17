Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 17

Asia:

Floods in Germany claim 102 victims

Iran Air flights on the Tehran-London route increased

Ebtekr:

Scenario behind Hariri's resignation

Etemad:

OPEC reports indicate that Iran's oil production increased

Ex-envoy: Iran's priority is to improve relations with neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia

Afghanistan ceasefire; mirage or reality?

Etela'at:

114 killed and 1,300 missing in floods in western Europe

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Did Putin make Trump president?

Kayhan:

Report: Hezbollah can fire some 3,000 missiles per day in any future war with Zionists

ZZ/