Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 17

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, July 17.

Asia:

Floods in Germany claim 102 victims

Iran Air flights on the Tehran-London route increased

Ebtekr:

Scenario behind Hariri's resignation

Etemad:

OPEC reports indicate that Iran's oil production increased

Ex-envoy: Iran's priority is to improve relations with neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia

Afghanistan ceasefire; mirage or reality?

Etela'at:

114 killed and 1,300 missing in floods in western Europe

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Did Putin make Trump president?

Kayhan:

Report: Hezbollah can fire some 3,000 missiles per day in any future war with Zionists

