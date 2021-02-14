Systematic human rights violations ongoing in Bahrain

Ongoing systematic human rights violations, suppression of people seeking their own minimalist demands, ongoing incarceration of Al-Wefaq democratic leader Sheikh Ali Salman and death sentence of youths along with al-Khalifa alliance with Zionism are part of bitter reality in Bahrain", Hossein Amir Abdullahian, Special Assistant to the Iranian Parliament’s Speaker and Director General of International Affairs of the Parliament wrote on his Tweeter account on late Saturday.

The uprising of the Bahraini people against the Al-Khalifa regime started on Feb. 14, 2011. the regime has responded to protests with suppression of people and arrest of opposition leaders.

