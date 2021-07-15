Rouhani inaugurates Roads & Urban Development projects

A project worth about 29,000 billion Tomans was inaugurated, including 321 km of main roads and highways, together with 16 port projects and a number of road improvement projects and flood reconstruction, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said.

"In discussing the development of Iran's transport infrastructure, we could build about 11,000 kilometers of main roads, highways, and freeways under the 11th and 12th governments, many of which were inaugurated and some will be opened in these few days," he added.

"About 50% of the country's freeway capacity has increased and the length of the country's highways has increased by 60% and also the length of railways has increased by 40%," he noted.

Eslami went on to say, "We have connected 5 provinces to the railway network and the other 3 provinces will be completed soon."

Speaking in the inauguration of national projects of the Ministries of Roads and Urban Development and Sports and Youth in different provinces of Iran, Iranian President Rouhani said "We are proud that in the conditions during the hard economic war and the coronavirus outbreak, God helped us in continuing the path of creating a surge in production, as well as supporting and removing the obstacles of production with strength."

Referring to the inauguration of important plans and projects in the field of roads, urban planning, sports and youth in different cities of the country, he added "The inauguration of about 21,000 billion Tomans of plans and projects in one day, despite the difficult conditions of economic war, is very important."

Stating under this government, Iran's highways have increased from 12,000 to 20,000 kilometers, Rouhani said, "In the field of railways, very good measures have been taken in the last 8 years and the connection of the country's railways and its role in transit is very important."

Rouhani also pointed to the measures taken by the government for the development of the country's ports, saying, "Development of Makran Coasts is one of the important measures and honors of this government.

