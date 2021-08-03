Khorramabad-Boroujerd Freeway inaugurated

KHORRAMABAD, Aug. 04(MNA) – The 2, 3 and 4 sections of Khorramabad-Arak Freeway, at the distance between Khorramabad-Boroujerd Road was inaugurated on Mon. in the presence of Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami.

The inaugural ceremony of Khorramabad-Boroujerd Freeway was also attended by Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters Brigadier General Housh al-Sadat, Governor General of Lorestan province and also a number of state and provincial officials.