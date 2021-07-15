At least 30 missing after houses collapse in Germany (+VIDEO)

The incident was caused by a massive flood that destroyed 6 houses and damaged 25 others in the Eifel municipality overnight, according to the broadcaster SWR, Sputnik reported.

At least 30 people are missing after six houses collapsed in the western German city of Schuld, Rheinland-Pfalz. Reports said that heavy rains caused local rivers to break their banks, flooding the area, and resulting in the incident.

The police said the situation in the flooded city remains unclear. The German authorities are urging people to stay at home during the emergency.

Reports suggest that parts of the affected area are isolated by high waters and accessible only by air. The military had to be sent to the city of Hagen to clear some areas from debris amid the crisis. The regional capital Düsseldorf also had to evacuate one of its districts.

