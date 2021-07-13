  1. Politics
Jul 13, 2021, 12:49 PM

Erdogan, Herzog hold phone conversation

Erdogan, Herzog hold phone conversation

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – According to Turkish media, President Recept Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone conversation with head of the Israeli regime Isaac Herzog.

Turkish president spoke by phone Monday with his Herzog and discussed bilateral ties as well as regional issues.

During the phone talk, Erdogan and Herzog discussed Ankara-Tel Aviv relations and regional issues, Anadolu news agency reported.

Erdogan said there is high potential for cooperation between the two sides in various fields, particularly in energy, tourism and technology.

According to the report, Erdogan also noted that trade between the two sides has increased despite the outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic while stressing that the use of available facilities is in the interests of both sides.

Despite the differences between the two sides, it is important for the continuation of communication and dialogue, he said, adding that international community wants to reach a permanent and comprehensive solution within the framework of UN resolutions in Palestine.

Any positive steps taken to resolve the Palestinian-Tel Aviv conflict would have a positive impact on Ankara-Tel Aviv relations, Erdogan added.

MA/FNA14000422000214

News Code 176064
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176064/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News