Erdogan, Herzog hold phone conversation

Turkish president spoke by phone Monday with his Herzog and discussed bilateral ties as well as regional issues.

During the phone talk, Erdogan and Herzog discussed Ankara-Tel Aviv relations and regional issues, Anadolu news agency reported.

Erdogan said there is high potential for cooperation between the two sides in various fields, particularly in energy, tourism and technology.

According to the report, Erdogan also noted that trade between the two sides has increased despite the outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic while stressing that the use of available facilities is in the interests of both sides.

Despite the differences between the two sides, it is important for the continuation of communication and dialogue, he said, adding that international community wants to reach a permanent and comprehensive solution within the framework of UN resolutions in Palestine.

Any positive steps taken to resolve the Palestinian-Tel Aviv conflict would have a positive impact on Ankara-Tel Aviv relations, Erdogan added.

MA/FNA14000422000214