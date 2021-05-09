Turkish President says Israel a terrorist, oppressive regime

"We strongly condemn Israel's heinous attacks against our first qibla #AlAqsaMosque, that are unfortunately being carried out every Ramadan", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote in his Twitter account.

"As Turkey, we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters in all circumstances", he added.

Criticizing that Israel is a terrorist and oppressive regime that attacks Muslims who protect their sanctuaries and their homeland, the Turkish President also called on the world, led by Islamic countries, to take action to stop Israel's attacks on holy sites and the Palestinians in the city of Jerusalem al-Quds.

