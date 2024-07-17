Resistance combatants effectively repulsing Israeli forces

“We will neither abandon al-Quds nor Gaza no matter how long the battle would last. We are the men of the battlefield. The Zionist enemy has failed to achieve any progress in Rafah as bombings are impeding its advances," Abu Hamza said as he delivered a televised speech broadcast live on Tuesday evening.

“The enemy targets civilians to cover up its field defeats. We reiterate that Resistance combatants are effectively present on the battlefield in different neighborhoods of Gaza. We were able to target ... Zionist soldiers at point-blank range in the Shujaiya neighborhood, and kill them,” he added.

He noted that the state of affairs in al-Quds, Gaza, and elsewhere across the occupied Palestinian territories have once again exposed the fallacy of US supremacy.

Abu Hamza went on to emphasize that the occupying Tel Aviv regime has “violated the rights of Palestinian prisoners in an unprecedented manner.”

“The abuse of prisoners reflects the scope of Zionists’ barbarism and systematic injustice,” he pointed out.

The Islamic Jihad spokesman underlined that prisoners are “among the top priorities of the Resistance Front. Their liberation is inevitable regardless of the enemy’s sheer arrogance.”

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after Palestinian Resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory operation into the occupied territories.

Concomitantly with the war, the regime has been enforcing a near-total siege on the coastal territory, which has reduced the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory into a trickle.

So far during the military onslaught, the regime has killed at least 38,713 Gazans, most of them women, children, and adolescents. Another 89,166 Palestinians have sustained injuries as well.

SD/PressTV