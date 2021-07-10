MBS disappointed by US behavior toward his brother: report

Last week, Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman, the younger brother of the Saudi Crown Prince traveled to the United States.

A source close to the Saudi royal office told 'Saudi Leaks' that Washington's behavior towards Khalid bin Salman, who played a key role in events leading to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, has left Riyadh disappointed.

The Saudi Crown Prince hoped that his brother's visit to the United States would lead to a new chapter in the engagement of Saudi Arabia and Biden's administration, the source said and added, "But the US' approach, lack of proper media coverage of the trip, and its results have led to the disappointment of Muhammad bin Salman."

According to the source, Khalid bin Salman could not meet with members of Congress. Because the attitude of the US Congress towards Saudi Arabia was not friendly for reasons such as the Yemeni war and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

In addition, Biden's government has rejected Khalid bin Salman's repeated request to hold a direct communication between Biden and MBS, the source added.

