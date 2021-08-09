Japan FM to visit Iran in mid August

Motegi will meet with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran in the middle of this month and will discuss issues such as the Iranian nuclear issue with the new administration, Japan Times has said.

Motegi’s visit to Iran is expected to be part of a 10-day trip to the Middle East, which will likely also take him to Egypt and Turkey, the Japanese newspaper added.

This will be the first visit of a high-ranking Japanese official to Iran since the visit of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Tehran in June 2019.

KI