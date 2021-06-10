Iran sends naval fleet to Atlantic Ocean for first time

We consider presence in international waters as the inalienable right of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and we will continue this path with authority, said Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari on Thursday.

"The 77th strategic naval fleet of the Navy, comprising of the 'Sahand' destroyer and the 'Makran' ship, is present in the Atlantic Ocean for the first time to demonstrate the capabilities of Iran in the maritime arena," he added.

"The fleet departed from Bandar Abbas on May 10 and after a long journey after thirty days of navigation and crossing the Cape of Good Hope, traveling 6,000 nautical miles (nearly 12,000 kilometers), is currently in the Atlantic Ocean," Sayyari said. "The fleet continues on its longest naval mission to the North Atlantic."

Stating that the presence of the Iranian naval fleets on the high seas is done under international maritime law, saying, "Iranian naval fleet, comprising the 'Sahand' destroyer and 'Makran ship' has left Iran for the Atlantic Ocean for the first time without mooring in other countries' ports and this powerful presence indicates the naval capability and authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He went on to say that the mission of the strategic navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to defend the water borders and protect the resources and interests of the country at the seas

