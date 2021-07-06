President inaugurates projects at free trade zones

President Rouhani inaugurated several national free trade, industrial and special economic zone projects at the value of 31,050 trillion rials (around $141 million).

As reported, 62 economic and infrastructure production projects in the provinces of East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Gilan and Sistan, and Balouchestan were inaugurated by Rouhani on Tuesday.

These projects have been implemented in Mako, Chabahar, Aras, and Anzali free trade-industrial zones and will provide direct jobs for 1,638 people.

HJ/IRN84394657