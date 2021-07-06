  1. Economy
Jul 6, 2021, 2:18 PM

President inaugurates projects at free trade zones

President inaugurates projects at free trade zones

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – In a video conference on Tue. Iranian President inaugurated several projects in free trade, industrial, and special economic zones.

President Rouhani inaugurated several national free trade, industrial and special economic zone projects at the value of 31,050 trillion rials (around $141 million).

As reported, 62 economic and infrastructure production projects in the provinces of East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Gilan and Sistan, and Balouchestan were inaugurated by Rouhani on Tuesday.

These projects have been implemented in Mako, Chabahar, Aras, and Anzali free trade-industrial zones and will provide direct jobs for 1,638 people.

HJ/IRN84394657

News Code 175768
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175768/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News