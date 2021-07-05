Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 5

Asia:
Baharvand appointed as Iran ambassador to UK
Etela'at:
Iran calls on intl. organizations to pursue case of abducted diplomats
Rouhani: Essential goods produced, imported as sufficient
Ebtekar:
Rouhani: Essentials must be provided to people through solving supply, clearance problems
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
US-Taliban collusion in Afghanistan
Iran calls on UN Secretary-General to pursue case of 4 abducted diplomats
UAE become paradise of Zionists
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Heat, fire and smoke in British Columbia, Canada
Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 388 culprits
Kayhan:
Haniyeh: Hamas has long and strong relationship with Iran
61 main lines of Iraq national electricity grid destroyed in Takfiri attacks
US media: Sanctions on Iran did not work in Trump era
