  1. Iran
Jul 5, 2021, 9:10 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 5

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 5

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, July 5.

Asia:

Baharvand appointed as Iran ambassador to UK

Etela'at:

Iran calls on intl. organizations to pursue case of abducted diplomats

Rouhani: Essential goods produced, imported as sufficient

Ebtekar:

Rouhani: Essentials must be provided to people through solving supply, clearance problems

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

US-Taliban collusion in Afghanistan

Iran calls on UN Secretary-General to pursue case of 4 abducted diplomats

UAE become paradise of Zionists

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Heat, fire and smoke in British Columbia, Canada

Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 388 culprits

Kayhan:

Haniyeh: Hamas has long and strong relationship with Iran

61 main lines of Iraq national electricity grid destroyed in Takfiri attacks

US media: Sanctions on Iran did not work in Trump era

ZZ/

News Code 175700
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175700/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News