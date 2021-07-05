Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 5

Asia:

Baharvand appointed as Iran ambassador to UK

Etela'at:

Iran calls on intl. organizations to pursue case of abducted diplomats

Rouhani: Essential goods produced, imported as sufficient

Ebtekar:

Rouhani: Essentials must be provided to people through solving supply, clearance problems

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

US-Taliban collusion in Afghanistan

Iran calls on UN Secretary-General to pursue case of 4 abducted diplomats

UAE become paradise of Zionists

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Heat, fire and smoke in British Columbia, Canada

Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 388 culprits

Kayhan:

Haniyeh: Hamas has long and strong relationship with Iran

61 main lines of Iraq national electricity grid destroyed in Takfiri attacks

US media: Sanctions on Iran did not work in Trump era

