Skocic to continue managing Team Melli: Federation

“The Football Federation has arrived at an agreement with Team Melli head coach till the end of next round of World Cup qualifiers,” said Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem on Monday, putting end to rumors around appointing a new coach for the team.

Showing a promising performance, the Iranian team secured four consecutive wins in Manama to advance to the next stage as Group C leader. The victories came as the team had lost to Iraq and Bahrain under the tutelage of Marc Wilmots in the first leg of qualifiers.

Reports had already linked Carlos Queiroz and Branko Ivankovic with a return to Tehran for taking charge of Team Melli.

The draw for the third stage will be held on July 1.

