Human rights body reacts to assault on Iranian voters

Yesterday, on the day of Iran’s presidential election, a woman who wanted to vote was brutally injured by false claimants of democracy with terrorist backgrounds and their affiliation with foreigners in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

In a tweet on Saturday, Iran’s High Council for Human rights reacted to the assault, saying, “Today, Iranians living in Britain, Australia and New Zealand who went to the poll stations to determine their own destiny, they were harassed despite the presence of the police.”

"These countries and Canada, which deprived half a million Iranians of elections, are all in line with policies of 'royal' family."

The presidential election was staged at 11 polling stations across the UK. Meanwhile, some counter-revolutionary groups gathered in front of polling stations trying to disturb the voting process.

Protestors have gathered in front of the Iranian consulate office in London and forced voters not to vote by pouring paint on them, according to IRNA.

Similar incidents have been reported in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, all of which are former British colonies and are still part of the territories of the Royal family.

