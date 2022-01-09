Removal of US sanctions being pursued in dignified manner

Addressing the open session of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi spoke about the achievements of the 13th government in tackling and overcoming the country's economic problems.

Referring to the growing trend of exports under his administration, the President said, "Iran's non-oil export is witnessing a 40% growth and we should try to improve Iran's share in the regional economy."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian President pointed to the issue of nullifying and removal of anti-sanctions, saying that the removal of sanctions is being pursued in a dignified manner.

He also expressed hope by pursuing things with strength, belief, and trust in God, the efforts will definitely lead to victory.

