Sardar Azmoun has been voted the Russian Premier Liga Player of the Season as voted on by the RPL managers, Russian team head coach Stanislav Cherchesov, the RPL team captains and the Match Premier commentary team, FC Zenit's website reported.

The Iranian forward received 76 points in the voting. Second was Artem Dzyuba on 61 points and ex-Zenit man Christian Noboa third with 51 points.

Sardar Azmoun scored 19 goals this season on Zenit's way to the title.

MAH/PR