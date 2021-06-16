  1. Politics
Jun 16, 2021, 10:54 PM

MFA doubling effort to hold presidential election abroad

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Following the special emphasis of Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will double its effort in successful holding of Iran 2021 Presidential Election overseas.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Wednesday and reiterated that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has expressed its readiness to hold presidential election as merited and deserved by Iranians residing abroad in the best form possible.

Following the major concern expressed by Leader of Islamic Revolution regarding the arrangements made for holding presidential elections in polling stations abroad, Khatibzadeh added, “Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran notified start of presidential election process to all missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran abroad in Dec. 2020.”

Accordingly, Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered items and supplies needed for presidential election including election tariffs in presence of representatives of the country's election headquarters and Guardian Council in Iranian month of Farvardin in the current year and subsequently sent them to all of its missions abroad, he added.

In this regard, 133 missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and 234 polling stations abroad are ready to hold presidential elections, he said, adding, “Elections will be held in all countries except three countries of Singapore, Yemen and Canada due to severance of ties and closure of Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in that country.”

The 13th Presidential Election (Iran 2021 Presidential Election) will be held on Friday, June 18.

