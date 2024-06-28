  1. Politics
Iran reacts to US interference over presidential election

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has criticized the United States regarding its stance on Iran's presidential elections.

Kanaani on Friday condemned US "interference" in its domestic affairs, after the US Deputy Special Envoy for Iran Abram Paley had said that Friday's Election not expected to change 'Iran's direction' .

"As the Iranian regime prepares for its presidential elections, the US unfortunately has no expectation of free and fair elections or fundamental change in Iran's direction," Abram Paley said in a series of posts on his X account on Wednesday.

Kanaani on Friday considered these statements as exaggeration and an obvious interference in its internal affairs, adding that we condemn it.

The US authorities will not stop from such worthless statements and the Iranian people will respond to such interventionist statements with their strong turnout in presidential election, he added.

    • JEFF 05:35 - 2024/06/29
      0 0
      Reply
      Don’t forget the name of USA has been changed to united Zionist snake of America.

