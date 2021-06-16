IRGC calls for huge turnout in presidential election

IRGC described epic and huge participation of people in Iran Presidential Election as "guarantor of dignity, security, authority and prestige of the country in international arena" that can "foil malicious plots waged by enemies against the country."

Over the past 42 years, the heroic nation of Islamic Iran, in spite of the conspiracies and malicious deeds of enemies waged against Iranian people, have never made strategic and computational mistakes under the influence of media warfare and their psychological operations, especially in critical historical moments with their unique and unparalleled presence on the scene and have thwarted all conspiracies and plots of enemies, the statement is read.

Election is one of these serious milestones that Iranian nation has always participated in this important event in line with elevating the authority and prestige of Islamic Iran in international arena with their passionate and massive presence at the polling stations and have disappointed enemies in this way.

MA/5236768