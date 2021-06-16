27 poll stations prepared in 18 US states

Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Iranian presidential elections are held in the United States, as in some other countries.

He added that in some US states there is more than one poll station but all the stations will start their job on Friday at 8:00 a.m. local time.

About holding Iranian Presidential elections in Canada, he described that "The Canadian government did not agree to hold elections."

"Many Iranians live in Canada and are interested in taking part in the election," he said, "A poll station has been settled in Buffalo, adjacent to the Canadian border with Southern Ontario, to gather the votes of Iranians living n Canada."

The 2021 presidential election will be held on Friday.

