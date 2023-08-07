Russia, Qatar working on national currency trade

Russian Ambassador to Qatar Dmitry Dogadkin made the remarks in an interview with RIA Novosti on Monday, Breaking The News reported.

The matter of switching to the use of the Russian ruble and Qatari riyal in trade was discussed during the meeting of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani back in June.

"Amid a difficult global economic situation, mutual trade in January-April reached over 1.5 billion rubles or almost 70 million Qatari riyals," Mishustin stated.

"Coordination of our efforts on the global gas market ensures a balance of supply and demand at a level that suits gas producers and consumers alike," he added.

