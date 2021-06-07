Terrorist blast in Libya kills, injures 8 people

The correspondent of Qatar's Al-Araby TV in Libya reported that a truck had exploded at the eastern entrance of the city of Sabha, south of Tripoli, killing three people and wounding five others.

The blast targeted a security base in the city, killing two senior officers, the report added.

Libya has been embroiled in unrest and civil war since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, which has severely damaged much of the country's infrastructure, including the energy sector.

Prior to the 2011 civil war in Libya, the country exported 403 million barrels of crude oil a year to Europe, supplying 11 percent of Europe's oil needs and was known as the continent's third-largest supplier of crude oil after Norway and Russia.

ZZ/IRN84356518