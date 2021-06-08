Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on June 8

Ebtekar:

Grossi’s statement in IAEA Board of Governors against Iran

Politician: No candidate is set to withdraw in favor of Raisi

Ettela’at:

Zionist regime will see hell’s fire in case of any miscalculation, Hezbollah warns

Man behind Zionist space, missile plans dies due to injuries during Gaza war

Jomhuri Eslami:

Second dose of vaccination awaiting delivery of new consignments

German FM: Talks for reviving JCPOA in final stages

Grossi welcomes Iran’s readiness to solve safeguard issues with IAEA

Donyay’e Eghtesad:

Kayhan:

