Fighting terrorism requires global determination: Ghalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso.

The message of Iran’s Parliament speaker is read as follows,

I believe that terrorism in all its forms is condemned and denounced and the fight against this sinister phenomenon requires serious determination, consensus and cooperation of all countries.

The Iranian Parliament is fully prepared for dialogue and consultation between representatives of parliaments to provide the legal basis for an effective fight against terrorism.

Seizing the opportunity, I ask the God Almighty to bestow mercy and forgiveness for the victims, immediate healing for the wounded and patience for the survivors.

Gunmen killed at least 100 people in Solhan village in Mali-Niger-Burkina Faso border area​ on Saturday June 06, which sparked widespread condemnation across the world.

