US police kills another black man in Minneapolis

In the wake of violent actions of the US police against minorities, especially negroes, police deputy commanders killed and shot dead another black man in Minneapolis city, US State of Minnesota.

Al Jazeera reported that on the same day that US security officials were clearing George Floyd Square, in south of Minneapolis, from presence of protesters against police violence, police deputies shot dead a black man named Winston Boogie Smith, 32, a father of three during the operation of arresting a suspect.

Following the newest violent action of police in Minneapolis, the demonstration in the city was drawn to violence burned cars and stores and clashed with the security forces.

Police security forces said in a statement that Smith was wanted for illegal possession of a firearm and fired at police officers before being shot.

