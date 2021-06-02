Zarif stresses people power in foiling big powers' plots

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a virtual conference on the Late Imam Khomeini's political discourse dubbed as "Political Discourse from Imam Khomeini's Perspective: The International System and Issues in the Islamic World" held on Wednesday ahead of his death anniversary a few days later this week.

Zarif and his deputies and some staff of the Foreign Ministry went to the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in the south of Tehran to renew their allegiance with the ideals of the great founder of the Islamic Revolution.

"Imam Khomeini showed that by relying on the will of the people, the material power of the superpowers can be defeated," Zarif said.

He added that the power of the people can foil the big powers' plots as the Late founder of the Islamic revolution said.

The foreign minister further referred to the victory of the Palestinian people against the Israeli regime in the new Gaza conflict, saying "The Palestinian people believe in their ability and their right to defend themselves against the racist and apartheid policies of the Zionist regime."

Zarif also said that the power of the Palestinian people forced the Israeli regime to admit to the failure of their Iron Dome air defense system.

