  1. Politics
Jun 2, 2021, 5:30 PM

Zarif stresses people power in foiling big powers' plots

Zarif stresses people power in foiling big powers' plots

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister stressed today that world powers cannot bring the Islamic Republic of Iran to its knees through immense pressure, because it enjoys the support of the people.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a virtual conference on the Late Imam Khomeini's political discourse dubbed as "Political Discourse from Imam Khomeini's Perspective: The International System and Issues in the Islamic World" held on Wednesday ahead of his death anniversary a few days later this week.

Zarif and his deputies and some staff of the Foreign Ministry went to the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in the south of Tehran to renew their allegiance with the ideals of the great founder of the Islamic Revolution.

"Imam Khomeini showed that by relying on the will of the people, the material power of the superpowers can be defeated," Zarif said.

He added that the power of the people can foil the big powers' plots as the Late founder of the Islamic revolution said.

The foreign minister further referred to the victory of the Palestinian people against the Israeli regime in the new Gaza conflict, saying "The Palestinian people believe in their ability and their right to defend themselves against the racist and apartheid policies of the Zionist regime."

Zarif also said that the power of the Palestinian people forced the Israeli regime to admit to the failure of their Iron Dome air defense system.

KI/IRN84353032

News Code 174325
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174325/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News