Belfast councilors votes to back expulsion of Israeli envoys

Belfast City Council has voted to urge the UK and Northern Irish governments to immediately expel “Israeli ambassadors” from office, "belfasttelegraph" website said.

According to the report, councillors passed a motion stipulating that the local authority would “write to the Irish Government and the UK Government, urging them to expel from office Israeli ambassadors, with immediate effect.”

The motion was proposed by Councillor Fiona Ferguson, of the Trotskyist People Before Profit Alliance party, and was backed by Sinn Fein, the Green Party and the Social Democratic Labour Party.

Minority unionist parties on the council voted to oppose the motion.

The recent actions of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians sparked a lot of reactions and massive rallies against these actions were held all over the world, with the people of the world calling for an end to the Tel Aviv violence against the Palestinian people.

Most recently, the UN Human Rights Council voted in favor of launching an international inquiry into the crimes of the Zionist regime during the recent 12-day conflict between the regime and the resistance groups, which followed the regime's anger.

