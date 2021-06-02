In this article, we would like to talk about the benefits of Iranian saffron as well as different types of Iranian saffron that you can purchase on the international market. Different international companies are selling saffron worldwide. To make sure that you are purchasing from a legitimate company you can check the certificates it has obtained. Esfedan has obtained FSSC 22000 certificate which proves that this company is checked by international measures and is a reputable company.

Benefits of Iranian Saffron

As mentioned above, there are plenty of benefits to this highly expensive spice. There has been much research on saffron that proves its medical benefits. Let's take a closer look. Iranian saffron is considered to be the most expensive one in the world. In fact, most of the saffron on the market is cultivated in Iran. The Iranian saffron comes in four major types that we'll mention later. But, first, let’s mention a few benefits of Iranian saffron.

Fights Against Cancer

The crocin found in saffron is the main reason behind saffron’s color. In addition, the corcin property in saffron is known to trigger apoptosis which is known to fight various cancer cells such as colon adenocarcinoma, ovarian carcinoma, leukaemia, and sarcoma.

Helps with Memory Loss

Recent studies on crocin suggest that it reduces an age-related mental impairment. Particularly in Japan, the saffron extract is being used as a treatment for Parkinson's disease and memory loss.

Can Improve Mood and Depression

Saffron is also known as the sunshine spice because it can improve your mood and brighten up your day. In many studies, it has been proven that saffron is more effective than placebos in treating moderate depression.

Can Help with Weight-loss

Having unnecessary snacks is the number one reason why people tend to gain unwanted weight. According to research, saffron can help weight loss by reducing your appetite, and it stops food cravings.

Can Help with PMS Symptoms

PMS is a term that is being used to describe emotional, psychological, and physical symptoms of the menstrual period. Studies have shown that taking 30 mg of saffron tea on a daily basis is more effective than a placebo when it comes to the treatment of PMS symptoms.

Different Types of Iranian Saffron

There are four major types of Iranian saffron that you can find on the market; Super Negin, Negin, Sargol, and Pushal are four types of Iranian saffron. Super Negin saffron is of the highest quality among the Iranian saffron, and this type has all red saffron threads. Negin is yet another type of Iranian saffron, and it is known as the second-best in quality.

Sargol translates to the top of the flower in English, and it is the tip of the saffron flower. Pushal has the lowest-quality compared to the types of saffron mentioned above, but it is still as amazing as any other types of saffron that you can find on the market; the only difference is that it includes some yellow parts of saffron filaments which is actually the end of the saffron threads.

Saffron-Based Product – Saffron Rock Candy

Traditionally, rock candy is used for its pure healing benefit. For example, it is known that rock candy is perfect for calming down an upset stomach.

Iranian saffron manufacturers tend to create various saffron-based products, and rock candy is one of the major products that is used on a daily basis in Iranian households. Saffron rock candy is made of saffron, (sometimes with saffron threads attached to it), crystalized sugar and water. Thus, as well as carrying the benefits of rock candy, it provides the benefits of saffron.

There are plenty of benefits when it comes to consuming saffron rock candy. For example, due to the sucrose in the rock candy, the human body can absorb it very quickly, and for this reason alone, it is recommended to those people who are having an upset stomach or even chest pain. Another benefit of saffron rock candy is that it would stop drooling. It is recommended to drink a cup of tea with saffron rock candy at least once a day to help the drooling.

It is worth mentioning that in the old days, where there were no research pills or technology to help cure various diseases, people used to take rock candy as well as saffron with one or two cups of hot water or with black tea throughout the day to improve dementia.

Conclusion

In this article, we talked about the benefits of saffron as well as different types of Iranian saffron. The Iranian saffron is considered to be the best saffron on the market, and most of the world’s saffron is cultivated in Iran. Iranian saffron supplies over 90% of the market demand, and each year tons of saffron are exported from Iran and imported to other countries around the world. In addition, most Iranian saffron manufacturers tend to create saffron-based products such as saffron rock candies, saffron jelly powders, saffron cake mixture, saffron herbal teas, as well as saffron puddings. Saffron rock candy has plenty of benefits. For its benefits, Iranians use it in their household on a daily basis.

