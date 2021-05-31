Buy bulk saffron from Iran

Buying bulk saffron from Iran must be done through a trustworthy Iranian saffron manufacturer. You can buy bulk saffron directly from leading global suppliers of saffron such as Esfedan Saffron Trading Company to eliminate the dealers.

Iran is considered to be the major saffron supplier in the world, and it supplies more than 90% of the saffron market demand. Most saffron importers across the world tend to buy their saffron directly from Iranian manufacturers rather than trading with dealers. By purchasing bulk saffron from the middleman, you pay a lot more money, and it is unclear whether the middleman gets you the original Iranian bulk saffron or low-quality saffron from a dying saffron farm or even fake saffron.

Top 5 Saffron Producing Countries

Saffron is among the most expensive spices in the world, and its ever-increasing popularity made many countries thinking about growing it. Many factors determine the price of the saffron; among those, you can find the way it is harvested and get dried. The farmers make lots of efforts to plant and harvest those tiny purple flowers, which form the desired bulk saffron. These flowers are planted by hands, and then when the harvest season comes, they're handpicked. Also, the soil the saffron wants to grow in must be rich in some aspects. Due to the different climate features of different countries, the quality of saffron they grow differs. Now, we want to take a look at top countries having fertile soil and proper climate feature for growing saffron.

Let’s take a look at the top five countries in harvesting saffron.

Iran

More than 90% of the saffron manufacturers are based in Iran and mostly in Khorasan Province. As Iran has met the requirements of growing saffron, it is the top country in supplying other countries of the world with bulk saffron of premium quality. We can benefit from saffron in many other ways, and there are lots of other products that can be mixed with saffron and let you experience its spectacular taste along with other products you might enjoy. Such products the saffron works great with are rock candies, puddings, cakes and jelly powders, etc. It would be great to taste the sweet flavor of these products, along with the marvelous smell of saffron.

India

Another county in this field must be India, as this country is famous for producing different types of spices, including bulk saffron. Their well-known saffron is cultivated in Kashmir. As India owns the features required for planting and harvesting saffron, it deserves to be considered as the second supplier of saffron after Iran.

Spain

After Iran and India, Spanish saffron deserves to own the third place, as the La Mancha region is among the areas which have met the requirements to harvest this spice. However, the saffron harvested in Spain has a milder flavor.

Greece

The next country is Greece. Greece is among those countries you can purchase bulk saffron from. Kozani Cooperative has good quality saffron.

Morroco

Morroco is the last place in this field. It has got its place among the top countries as the Taliouine region in the southern part of this country has perfect climate features for growing saffron.

Iranian Saffron

Saffron is considered the most expensive spice globally, and the major producers of saffron are Iran, Spain, Morocco, Greece, and India. However, the geological and climate features of Iran have turned it into the biggest saffron producer in the world, and each year the Iranians export over 300 tons of saffron.

The Iranian saffron that is produced is handpicked carefully to prevent the saffron flower from damage.

The Iranian saffron that Esfedan produces is handpicked carefully to prevent the saffron flower from damage.

Buy Bulk Saffron

There are different types of Iranian saffron that Esfedan produces. Super Negin, Negin, Sargol, and Pushal. The quality of saffron determines its price. However, since you are purchasing bulk saffron from the manufacturer, the prices are cheaper compared to the prices you would see in the hypermarkets.

Conclusion

By purchasing bulk saffron directly from the saffron manufacturers in Iran, you eliminate the middleman and can get unique offers from the saffron suppliers. The Iranian saffron is considered to be the highest quality saffron that comes in four different types, such as Super Negin, Negin, Sargol, and Pushal.

