Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 29

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, September 29.

Asia:

Chiefs of Iranian, Italian chamber of commerce meet

Ebtekar:

Khatibzadeh: Holding military drills in NW borders matter of governance

President: Overcoming inflation priority of government

Etela'at:

Eslami: Washington has no right to comment on Iran nuclear facilities

Three Iranian islands integral part of Iranian territory

Iran:

Khatibzadeh: Iran not to tolerate Zionists presence near its borders

Javan:

Eslami reacts to IAEA claims over Karaj nuclear facility

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Europe 'must stop being naive', Macron says of submarine spat

Khatibzadeh: Holding military drills in NW borders matter of governance

Shargh:

President says overcoming inflation priority of government

Kayhan:

Khatibzadeh: Iran not to tolerate Zionists presence near its borders

Top ISIL terrorist arrested in Iraq's Al-Anbar

