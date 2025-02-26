US, Ukraine agree to terms of critical minerals deal

Ukraine has agreed to the terms of a major minerals deal with the US, a senior official in Kyiv has told the BBC.

"We have indeed agreed it with a number of good amendments and see it as a positive outcome," the official said, without providing any further details.

Media reports say Washington has dropped initial demands for a right to $500 billion (£395 bn) in potential revenue from utilising the natural resources but has not given firm security guarantees to war-torn Ukraine - a key Ukrainian demand.

US President Donald Trump said he was expecting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington to sign the deal this week, after the two leaders exchanged strong words about each other.

Without confirming that an agreement had been reached, Trump said on Tuesday that in return for the deal Ukraine would get "the right to fight on".

