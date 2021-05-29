Iran ready to increase gas exports to Iraq: Oil minister

The Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh held a meeting with a visiting Iraqi delegation led by Finance Minister Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi on Saturday.

In the meeting, Zanganeh expressed Iran's readiness to increase gas exports to Iraq, while expressing his hope that Baghdad will repay his unpaid electricity bills.

Also in the meeting, the Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian was present to discuss mechanisms to repay Iraqi electricity depts to Tehran.

According to the Oil Ministry website, Iran and Iraq are set to hold joint meetings to find a final solution to repay Iraq's debt to Iran this week.

This is the second meeting between Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh and the Iraqi delegation in less than a month.

Zanganeh had said in a meeting last month that two important contracts in the field of Iranian gas exports to Iraq had been signed with the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity in recent years and 27 billion cubic meters of Iranian gas had been exported to Iraq until then.

