The fire broke out at 9:20 a.m. this morning, killing one person and injuring two others, Abdul Nabi Yousefi told Mehr News Agency.

According to the official, the transmission line of Oxygen to two petrochemical companies in Asaluyeh has been cracked, leading to the explosion.

A technical emergency working group has been set up to investigate the cause of the accident and the details of the incident will be announced after investigations, he said.

