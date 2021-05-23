Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 23

Aftab:
Leader: Zionist regime had to accept defeat
Ebtekar:
Rouhani: Appropriate situation should be prepared for Presidential elections
Etela'at:
Iran's oil exports begin from Oman Sea
Ansarullah calls on Saudi Arabia to negotiate about war in Yemen
Jam-e Jam:
Islamid Jihad appreciates Leader's stance on Palestine
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Leader: All influential elements of regime, Netanyahu himself must be punished
Jask Oil Terminal poised to export crude from Sea of Oman
People in Tehran hold pro-Palestinian protest
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Biden says he will meet Kim Jong Un under right conditions
Shargh:
Leader: Test of coop. between Quds, West Bank, and 48 lands shown future solution to Palestinians
ZZ/
Your Comment