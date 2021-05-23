Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 23

Aftab:

Leader: Zionist regime had to accept defeat

Ebtekar:

Rouhani: Appropriate situation should be prepared for Presidential elections

Etela'at:

Iran's oil exports begin from Oman Sea

Ansarullah calls on Saudi Arabia to negotiate about war in Yemen

Jam-e Jam:

Islamid Jihad appreciates Leader's stance on Palestine

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Leader: All influential elements of regime, Netanyahu himself must be punished

Jask Oil Terminal poised to export crude from Sea of Oman

People in Tehran hold pro-Palestinian protest

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Biden says he will meet Kim Jong Un under right conditions

Shargh:

Leader: Test of coop. between Quds, West Bank, and 48 lands shown future solution to Palestinians

