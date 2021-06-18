Iran stands firmly by Cuban people

In a tweet on Thu., Saeed Khatibzadeh Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman wrote that the blockade of Cuba by the United States is cruel oppression and an illegitimate economic war against the people of Cuba.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has firmly stood by the Cuban people and government.

His remarks came after Cuba called for an end to the unjust and inhumane economic, trade and financial blockade that has been imposed by the United States against Cuban people for more than six decades which showed a more severe form of genocide during the coronavirus global pandemic.

