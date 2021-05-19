  1. Iran
May 19, 2021, 8:58 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 19

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 19

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, May 19.

Ebtekar:

Expedient silence of Arab countries against Gaza issue

Etemad:

JCPOA Joint Commission to be held today in Vienna

Parl.: Real lifting of all sanctions Iran's definitive policy

One step to renewing understanding, reviving agreement

Etela'at:

Zarif: US giving precision missiles to Israel to kill more children

Zionists target southern Lebanon with artillery

Iran:

Leader's statement roadmap for liberation of Palestine

Tehran-Riyadh cooperation capacities for region

Javan:

6 million Israelis go to shelters for fear of Resistance missiles

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Continuation of Palestinians massacre in shadow of international community's silence

8mn Covid-19 vaccines to be imported by end of spring

Khorasan:

People across world hold rallies in support of Palestine

Kayhan:

Parl.: Acceptance of some sanctions to confirm legitimacy of those sanctions

In a letter to Leader, Haniyed discusses ongoing developments in occupied lands

People of Tehran gather in support of Palestinians

Hamshahri:

Gaza ceasefire out of reach

ZZ/

News Code 173657
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173657/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News