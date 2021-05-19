Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 19

Ebtekar:
Expedient silence of Arab countries against Gaza issue
Etemad:
JCPOA Joint Commission to be held today in Vienna
Parl.: Real lifting of all sanctions Iran's definitive policy
One step to renewing understanding, reviving agreement
Etela'at:
Zarif: US giving precision missiles to Israel to kill more children
Zionists target southern Lebanon with artillery
Iran:
Leader's statement roadmap for liberation of Palestine
Tehran-Riyadh cooperation capacities for region
Javan:
6 million Israelis go to shelters for fear of Resistance missiles
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Continuation of Palestinians massacre in shadow of international community's silence
8mn Covid-19 vaccines to be imported by end of spring
Khorasan:
People across world hold rallies in support of Palestine
Kayhan:
Parl.: Acceptance of some sanctions to confirm legitimacy of those sanctions
In a letter to Leader, Haniyed discusses ongoing developments in occupied lands
People of Tehran gather in support of Palestinians
Hamshahri:
Gaza ceasefire out of reach
ZZ/
Your Comment