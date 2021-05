Initial reports indicated that a couple of drones attempted to target an airbase in Diyarbakir at around 12:30 am, local time.

The Turkish interior minister pointed out in a statement on Twitter that there was an attempt "to attack a military facility" in Diyarbakır with two drones that were "neutralized."

"There is no casualty," he concluded.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack.

