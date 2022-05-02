Turkey continues to conduct airstrikes in northern Iraq

According to the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV network, the Turkish army on Monday afternoon under the pretext of fighting the PKK elements bombarded villages in the Amadiya or Amedi County in Dohuk province in northern Iraq.

The new airstrikes come after on Saturday night the Turkish fighter jets and choppers raided areas in Amedi.

The recent air raids in Duhok are part of the Turkish so-called 'claw clock' in continuation of other operations that Turkey has carried out in northern Iraq.

The Turkish military intervention in Iraq has drawn a lot of criticism and wide condemnation on the part of the Iraqi politicians who say that they go against international rules and are in violation of the Iraqi territorial integrity.

