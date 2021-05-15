SpaceX, Google to coop. on satellite connectivity

SpaceX plans to build out its Starlink internet satellite constellation with the help of Google Cloud.

The two tech giants announced the collaboration to provide data, cloud services, and applications for enterprise Starlink customers at locations around the world, starting later in 2021. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Major implications for the growing constellation of 1,500 orbiting Starlinks include SpaceX building ground stations in the same locations as Google data centers, and connecting Starlink satellites to existing Google Cloud infrastructure. SpaceX will install the first Starlink terminal at Google's New Albany, Ohio data center, a spokesperson told The Verge.

"Combining Starlink's high-speed, low-latency broadband with Google's infrastructure and capabilities provides global organizations with the secure and fast connection that modern organizations expect,” Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX president, and chief operating officer, said in the statement.

HJ/PR